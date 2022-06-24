‘Fully stocked’ lake included with $1.8 million Missouri home for sale. Take a look

From a $1.8 million home for sale in Missouri, you can overlook a “fully stocked” lake complete with channel catfish, hybrid bluegill and bass.

That’s in addition to the abundance of native wildlife, hiking access and surrounding fruit trees, according to the June 20 Zillow listing.

Exterior

The Columbia, Missouri, estate — listed for $1,875,000 — is said to offer a “unique opportunity to experience a lifestyle without compromise.”

Aerial view

Inside the 7,500-square-foot home built in 2011, you’ll find four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The house “was painstakingly engineered and constructed using only the finest materials, with a level of craftsmanship that is rarely seen in this day and age,” according to the listing. “Built to stand the test of time, the exterior is finished in real stucco and stone, creating an elegant, tough, low-maintenance barrier against the elements.”

Interior

It’s home to a kitchen fit for a home chef, a four-season Florida room, a full bar and a hand-built stone fireplace.

Interior

“Detailed molding, exquisite lighting, and oak-wrapped windows are found throughout,” the listing says.

The home is about 8 miles south of downtown Columbia in central Missouri.

Villa for sale in Missouri is a ‘fortress’ — with an adult-size playhouse. Take a look

Private island with ‘amazing panoramic views’ lists for $1M — in Missouri. Take a look

Charming house for sale in Missouri comes with ‘room size fish tanks’ you have to see

‘Fairy tale home’ for sale in Kansas City has its own private waterfall. Take a look