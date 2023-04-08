Full playoff bracket, Play-in schedule, how to watch

How to watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are just around the corner.

The NBA’s annual postseason tournament begins with the Play-In featuring the Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference on April 11, two days after the regular season concludes. The opening round of the playoffs begins on April 15.

This year’s tournament is guaranteed to have some incredible storylines.

How far can the Suns go with trade-deadline acquisition and 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant in the mix? How will the defending champion Golden State Warriors fare? Will the top-seeded Denver Nuggets be able to get over their recent postseason hump? Will Boston be able to make it back to the Finals, or will Giannis Antetounmpko and Milwaukee or Joel Embiid and Philadelphia ruin their quest?

Here’s everything you need to know about the NBA Playoffs.

How does the NBA Play-In Tournament work?

The Nos. 7-10 seeds in each conference are set to participate in the NBA’s third annual Play-In Tournament. Here’s how it works:

-The No. 7 seed in each conference hosts the No. 8 seed in each conference, while the No. 9 seed hosts the No. 10 seed.

-The winner of the 7 seed-8 seed matchup will be the No. 7 seed in the postseason. The loser of the 7-8 game plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed, the final playoff spot in the conference.

2023 NBA Playoff Schedule

April 11-15: NBA Play-In Tournament

April 15: First round of NBA Playoffs begin

May 1-2: Second round of NBA Playoffs begin (potential to begin on April 29-30 depending on first-round results)

May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin (potential to start on May 14-15)

June 1: NBA Finals begin

2023 NBA Play-in Tournament

April 11:

Game 1: East No. 7 Miami Heat vs. East No. 8 Atlanta Hawks/ Toronto Raptors (Winner is No. 7 seed)

Game 2: West No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers/ New Orleans Pelicans/ Los Angeles Clippers / Golden State Warriors/ Minnesota Timberwolves vs. West No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans/ Los Angeles Lakers/ Los Angeles Clippers/ Golden State Warriors/ Minnesota Timberwolves (Winner is No. 7 seed)

April 12:

Game 3: East No. 9 Toronto Raptors/ Atlanta Hawks/ Chicago Bulls vs. East No. 10 Chicago Bulls/ Atlanta Hawks (Loser is eliminated)

Game 4: West No. 9 Minnesota Timberwolves/ New Orleans Pelicans/ Los Angeles Lakers/ Los Angeles Clippers vs. West No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder (Loser is eliminated)

April 14:

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 (Winner is No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated)

Game 6: Loser of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (Winner is No. 8 seed, loser is eliminated)

2023 NBA First Round

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver Nuggets/ Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies/ Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Los Angeles Clippers/ Golden State Warriors/ Los Angeles Lakers/ New Orleans Pelicans

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Golden State Warriors/ Los Angeles Clippers/ Los Angeles Lakers/ New Orleans Pelicans

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1: June 1

Game 2: June 4

Game 3: June 7

Game 4: June 9

Game 5*: June 12

Game 6*: June 15

Game 7*: June 18

* if necessary

Recent NBA Champions

2022: Golden State Warriors

2021: Milwaukee Bucks

2020: Los Angeles Lakers

2019: Toronto Raptors

2018: Golden State Warriors

2017: Golden State Warriors

2016: Cleveland Cavaliers

2015: Golden State Warriors

2014: San Antonio Spurs

2013: Miami Heat

2012: Miami Heat

2011: Dallas Mavericks

2010: Los Angeles Lakers