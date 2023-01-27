Full Paul Pelosi 911 call from night of hammer attack released

Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker told a 911 operator he was a “friend” of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband moments before he attacked the 82-year-old with a hammer this past October, chilling audio released Friday revealed.

The nearly three-minute call was made public Friday after a judge ordered the release of material — including police body camera footage and audio of David DePape’s initial interview with investigators — at the request of news organizations.

During the call, Paul Pelosi asks the operator, identified as Heather Grimes: “Is the Capitol Police around? They’re usually here at the house protecting my wife.”

When Grimes tells him the number is for San Francisco police, Pelosi says: “No, I understand. OK, well …” before asking DePape, “I don’t know, what do you think?”

After a muffled voice answers: “I think everything’s good,” Paul Pelosi tells Grimes: “He thinks everything’s good. I’ve got a problem, but he thinks everything’s good.”

This is a developing story; refresh the page for updates.