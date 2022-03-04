Tim Allen addressed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine in a tweet Thursday morning.

Allen, 68, shared with his followers that he is “full of anger and disgust” with the recent events in Ukraine.

“My mind and body are full of anger and disgust at the coward putin ghouls that have attacked a sovereign country,” he said. “This is the definition of wrong. My head, heart and soul pray for the people of Ukraine.”

Allen concluded his tweet with “F-putin”.

He also addressed the devastation overseas in a tweet Feb. 24.

“‘Appeasement’ is the policy of feeding your friends to a crocodile, one at a time, in hopes that the crocodile will eat you last. — Franklin D. Roosevelt.” The tweet elicited replies from social media users regarding Winston Churchill.

“Pray if you will for all those attacked today by the Russians,” the actor concluded.

Allen joins a long list of celebrities who have shown support for the citizens of Ukraine.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine , including Kyiv, last week that Russia described as a “special military operation.”

The U.N. human rights office says at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion Feb. 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report