Full list of San Francisco’s draft picks for every round

The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the past four seasons, including an appearance in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season. Last season, San Francisco opened the year with a 3-4 record before finishing the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, clinching the NFC West with a 13-4 record despite using three different starting quarterbacks.

Trey Lance started the first two games last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, forcing Jimmy Garoppolo to return to the starting role for 10 games. After Garoppolo suffered a foot injury, rookie Brock Purdy stepped in and won his first seven career starts, winning five straight in the regular season before beating the Seahawks and Cowboys in the playoffs. Purdy, who was “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, went down with an elbow injury early in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, forcing fourth-string Josh Johnson into action. Purdy underwent offseason surgery on his elbow and the 49ers must now decide who will be the top QB moving forward between Purdy and Lance.

For the second straight year, the 49ers do not have a pick in the first round after trading away their top picks in 2022 and 2023 in order to move up to select QB Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. They also traded their second round pick this year to the Panthers in the Christian McCaffrey deal last season, meaning the 49ers first selection of this year’s draft will not come until the third round (99th overall).

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 3: No. 99

Round 3: No. 101

Round 3: No. 102

Round 5: No. 155 (from MIA)

Round 5: No. 164

Round 5: No. 173

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 222 (from DEN)

Round 7: No. 247

Round 7: No. 253

Round 7: No. 255

