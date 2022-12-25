Full list of NFL teams eliminated from 2022 playoff contention originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Playoff races are heating up across the NFL, but some teams have already seen their postseason chances crash and burn.

Bye weeks are in the rearview and there are just three weeks left in the regular season. Only a handful of teams have punched their playoff tickets and 24 of 32 NFL organizations are still in contention for postseason spots.

That leaves eight teams that have already been eliminated. Here’s a look at those squads and who could join them in the near future:

Which NFL teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Four AFC teams and four NFC teams have been eliminated from postseason contention with less than three full weeks remaining in the season. Here’s a breakdown of which teams have been eliminated:

AFC

NFC

Which NFL teams could be eliminated in Week 16?

Looking ahead to the rest of Week 16, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders are the next teams that could see their postseason chances end.