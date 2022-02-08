The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the United States finished fourth overall with 23 total medals. More specifically, Team USA came home with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals. Norway, Germany and Canada finished in the top three of both total and gold medals. How will the United States fare in 2022? How many medals has Team USA won so far?

READ MORE: Winter Olympics daily schedule: Today’s live events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Total United States Medal Count: 4

Gold medals: 0

Silver medals: 4

Bronze medals: 0

Follow the live Medals Count for every country at the Winter Olympics with NBCOlympics.com

Medals won by Team USA so far at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Julia Marino (Westport, CT) – Silver Medal in Women’s Snowboarding Slopestyle Jaelin Kauf (Alta, WY) – Silver Medal in Women’s Moguls Team USA – Silver Medal in Figure Skating Team Event Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Burlington, VT) – Silver Medal in Men’s Super-G

Story continues

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the 2022 Winter Games!

Read more about the 2022 Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online,… Shaun White’s 2022 Winter Olympics Schedule: TV, event dates, start… 2022 Winter Olympics: TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing…

Team USA medal count at 2022 Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by the United States originally appeared on NBCSports.com