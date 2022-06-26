‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin pushed by LAPD during pro-choice protest

Actress Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by Los Angeles police officers at a pro-choice protest in the city Saturday, video shows.

The “Full House” star, 40, was speaking into a megaphone on the side of a freeway during a protest against the recent Supreme Court ruling when multiple officers pushed her, sending her tumbling to the ground, according to footage posted to Instagram.

“What the f–k is wrong with you guys?” one protestor can be heard saying to the officers in response.

Sweetin picked herself up, readjusted her baseball cap back on and quickly joined in a “No justice, no peace” chant, the video shows.

The actress, who played Stephanie Tanner in the ABC comedy, was attempting to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway when she was tossed to the ground, according to the freelance photojournalist Michael Ade who captured the footage.

In another video posted by Ade moments earlier, the officers are shown pushing other protestors back using batons.

The LAPD said it is examining the officers’ use of force shown in the videos.

“The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway,” the LAPD said in a statement to People. “The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner on “Full House.” Getty Images

The department said it will continue to respect citizens’ first amendment right to protest while protecting life and property.

Thousands have taken to the streets across the country to protest Friday’s SCOTUS ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade and reversed nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections.

The 6-to-3 ruling leaves it up to individual states to pass laws for or against abortion. Several states have already banned abortion completely and several more are expected to do so in the coming days.