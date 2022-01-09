‘Full House’ co-stars react with shock to sudden death of Bob Saget

They thanked him for the laughter, through their tears.

Fellow comedians and actors took to social media to offer condolences and bittersweet reminiscences of Bob Saget, who died suddenly at age 65.

Led by his co-stars on “Full House,” the sitcom that launched Saget to fame, fellow actors, comedians and the celebrities who knew him paid tribute.

Saget’s “Full House” co-stars expressed their shock at the sudden and unexpected death. Saget had played Danny Tanner, a widower who gets help raising his three daughters from his brother-in-law and a college pal, for eight seasons from 1987 to 1994. He reprised the role in the Netflix reboot, “Fuller House,” which ran from 2016 to mid-2020.

Perhaps none was more poignant than that of Ashley Olsen, who along with identical twin sister Mary Kate took turns playing the daughter of his character on the long-running sitcom “Full House.”

“This can’t be reality,” tweeted Ashley Olsen with a photo of her as a toddler with her onscreen dad. “There will NEVER be another. My heart is shattered. We love you.”

John Stamos, who played brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis, was caught equally off-guard.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he tweeted. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Fellow funnyman Jon Stewart had few words.

“Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…,” he tweeted.

Other comedians could not believe he was gone so suddenly.

“Still in shock,” Gilbert Gottfried tweeted, along with a photo of the pair. “I just spoke with Bob a few days ago, We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.”

“Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man,” tweeted Kat Dennings, who starred with him on a single-season sitcom on the WB network, “Raising Dad,” playing a 15-year-old raised by widowed father Saget, from 2001 to 2002. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.”