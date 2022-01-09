‘Full House’ Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier Pay Tribute To Bob Saget – The Hamden Journal

Full House cast members are taking to social media to pay tribute to their fellow acting partner and patriarch of the Tanner family.

Actor Candace Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter to express her heartbreak after learning of the sudden death of co-star Bob Saget.

“I don’t know what to say,” Bure wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

In the original 1987-1995 series, Bure plays Donna Jo “DJ” Tanner, the oldest daughter of Danny Turner (Saget). Bure renews her role in Fuller House, Netflix’s sequel to Full House, and becomes a recently widowed mother of three.

Dave Coulier also took to Twitter to honor Saget’s life, writing “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

Coulier plays Joey Gladstone on Full House, the childhood best friend of Saget’s on-screen character Danny Tanner. Gladstone moves in with Tanner shortly after the latter’s wife passes to help rear Tanner’s three young daughters. Joey worked as a stand-up comic whose acts frequently featured vocal imitation of cartoon characters.

Both Bure and Coulier reprised their roles in the Netflix’s Full House sequel, Fuller House, which ran for five season from 2016 to 2020.

Saget died this morning after being found unresponsive by Orange County police in a hotel room in the Orlando Ritz-Carlton.

The stand-up comic and former television host was on the initial leg of his “I Don’t Do Negative” comedy tour which was to run until June 2022.

Last night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Palm Valley, Florida and even tweeted out a message of appreciation toward his fans.

“Loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t. Check bobsaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget wrote on Twitter.