Full Go Mo Not Slowing Down This Spring For Purdue Football

Mo Omonode may not be the biggest in stature, but for what the Purdue nose tackle lacks in size, he makes up for in strength and an impressive motor.
“His motor is something else. He never stops from snap one to snap 100. He’s got a lot of reps this spring because of our depth, and it doesn’t matter what part of practice it is. It’s always full go Mo,” defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said.
That motor has been on full display by “full go Mo” over the last month as the Boilermakers approach the tail end of their spring practice slate.
Kane has seen a lot of college football since joining the coaching ranks as a student assistant in 2006. While he is well-traveled, Omonode’s gas tank is something that Kane has rarely seen in the defensive linemen he’s coached.
“I think that’s a rare trait. For a lot of [defensive] linemen, you know, sometimes they get gassed pretty easy. Shoot, he goes the whole practice and does a really good job,” Kane said.
Some of Omonode’s teammates are taking notice of his standout spring performance, namely defensive end Joe Anderson. The redshirt senior has worked alongside Omonode over the last year and sees him making more and more improvements as time goes on.
“Mo’s been really dominant,” Joe Anderson said. “Since the day he stepped in here, he’s been a playmaker for us, and he can continue to be a playmaker. Really good pass rusher, really good run stopper, and he’s just gonna keep progressing from here.”
Omonode doesn’t think too much about the motor that has his defensive coordinator impressed during spring practice. The ability to give it his all, rep after rep, is second nature. His sole focus on the gridiron is making plays and having a good time in the process.
“It’s just fun playing football,” Omonode said. “I feel like when you’re on the field, we don’t really feel as tired as much because it’s a lot of adrenaline. We’re having fun, making sure we’re doing our job in the defense, so we don’t really think about it.”
While the Boilermaker nose tackle does not have the same size you would expect from a high-major nose tackle, that has not stopped him from making an impact on the Purdue defensive line. Omonode’s 6’0″ frame actually gives him an advantage.
The West Lafayette High School product shared that his low center of gravity helps him stay low against opposing offensive linemen to shake off blocks. Pairing that with his exceptional strength creates a recipe for success, according to Kevin Kane.
“He does have a little thing called natural leverage where he’s able to get underneath. He’s strong as an ox, and he’s got thick ass legs and everything else you’d want. So he can hold the point really well,” Kane said.
The smaller stature turned off a lot of high-major college coaches during Omonode’s recruitment, except for one. The lone Power 5 school that saw something special in the class of 2022 recruit was his hometown Boilermakers.
It was an opportunity Omonode felt he had to jump on, and he hasn’t looked back since. The talented sophomore now finds himself wanting more as his career in West Lafayette progresses.
During his true freshman campaign last season, Omonode was one of just two first-year Boilermakers to see snaps on the defensive side of the ball, alongside Nic Caraway. He saw action in 11 games, recording seven total tackles.
That early experience has done wonders in the development of the Purdue nose tackle, who learned just what it takes to compete in one of the nation’s premiere conferences.
“I think it was great to get some snaps last year. I feel like the experience just showed me what Big Ten football is. Like practice, we’re all going hard. It’s a level of competition, but when you get in the game, I mean, that’s when it’s win or lose. So it just showed me what the level of competition is going to be and what I gotta do to get better,” Omonode said.
With that experience in his back pocket, Omonode is primed for an increased role in Purdue’s new-look defense under head coach Ryan Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane.
The introduction of the five-man defensive front in West Lafayette was a welcomed sight for the interior defensive lineman. In particular, the one-on-one opportunities that present themselves have Omonode and his teammates licking their chops.
“I think for a lot of our guys getting those one-on-one blocks, we could win those. We were excited to see that come in,” Omonode said. “All you gotta do is beat one [offensive] lineman, and you’re through, so we love it.”
Not only has the scheme been attractive, but so too is the coaching staff. Omonode has been impressed by how they have made an immediate impact since arriving earlier this off-season. That instant connection resulted in the Boilermaker defenders buying into the new system coming to town.
“We got a new coaching staff, and we love them. They came in, they wanted to help us, they put in their things, and we’re interested in learning their defense because we saw what they could do with it. So, we’re excited to be a part of it,” Omonode said.
A talented group is set to lead the defensive line core for Kevin Kane in 2023, with Omonode being one of the most intriguing defenders. Among those set to join him at the nose tackle slot are Cole Brevard, Damarjhe Lewis, Jamarrion Harkless, and JP Deeter, in addition to the outside linebackers and defensive ends ready to make a difference.
Purdue’s defensive line has been struck by the injury bug during spring practice, however. Lewis, Isaiah Nichols, Kydran Jenkins, Prince Boyd Jr., and Scotty Humpich have yet to see the field under the new regime. While those hampered Boilermakers work toward returns, Omonode sees the extra reps as an opportunity to further bolster the depth in the trenches.
“I think it’s a good way for all of us to improve so that when our other d-linemen come back, we’re just gonna have a deep unit. Everyone’s gonna be on the same level. There ain’t gonna be a drop off when one group subs out,” Omonode said.
In a group of nose tackles consisting of many players with similar traits, Omonode provides a different option at the position. That could make him a valuable weapon for Brick Haley’s unit heading into the fall.