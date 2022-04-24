Full draft order, pick trade value chart

Associated Press

Texans can bolster talent with 2 first-round draft picks

The Houston Texans have a first-round draft pick for the first time since 2019, and thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade they have two selections in the opening round. The Texans have the third overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday, because of last year’s 4-13 finish, and received the 13th spot from Cleveland as one of three first-round picks they received as part of the deal for Watson. This will be the second time in franchise history and the first since 2004 they’ve had two first-round picks.