Full Custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Goes to Their Father

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

According to new reports, Michael Lockwood, the ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley and the father of their twin daughters Harper and Finley, both 14, was granted full custody of the children at a custody hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Before her death in January, Presley had been locked in a seven-year-long custody battle against Lockwood, who also, according to the Daily Mail, is said to be allies with Priscilla Presley in her attempts to challenge the validity of her daughter’s will. Priscilla was reportedly present at the custody hearing Tuesday, and raised no objection to the proceedings.

The decision comes amidst a brewing legal battle between Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter, Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keogh, over who will control a multi-million dollar trust fund before the twins come of age.

After reports emerged the Keogh had locked her grandmother out of the family’s Graceland home, a spokesperson for the estate denied that any locks had been changed in the weeks since Lisa Marie’s passing.

The next hearing over the matter is scheduled for April 13th in Los Angeles and sources have told Page Six that Lockwood and Priscilla Presley could join forces against Keogh in the dispute.

‘Zero Question’ Lisa Marie Presley Didn’t Want Priscilla to Control Her Estate: Report

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.