Full Cast and Synopsis Revealed, Oscar-Winning Crafts Team Returns

Denis Villeneuve is back on Arrakis as filming is finally underway on “Dune: Part Two.” The film is already slated for a November 2023 worldwide theatrical release from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment. Villeneuve is filming the sequel on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

The official “Dune: Part 2” synopsis from Warner Bros. and Legendary reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Warner Bros. and Legendary have also confirmed the returning cast, headlined by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The Oscar nominee will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The studios have also confirmed the previously-reported cast additions, which include “Elvis” breakout Austin Butler as the notorious Feyd Rautha and Christopher Walken as the Emperor, plus Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

Villeneuve’s first “Dune” installment opened last October in theaters and on HBO Max to critical acclaim. The movie grossed $108 million at the U.S. box office and $401 million worldwide. “Dune” was nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture, and won the Academy Awards for score, sound, editing, cinematography, production design and visual effects. All of Villeneuve’s Oscar-winning crafts team is returning for “Part Two.”

The studios have confirmed the following crew for “Dune: Part Two”: Cinematographer Greig Fraser, costume designer Jacqueline West, makeup, hair and prosthetic designer Donald Mowat, composer Hans Zimmer, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert and special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

“The thing that helps us right now is that it’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe,” Villeneuve said earlier this year about returning for the “Dune” sequel. “So I’m working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident. Frankly, the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic.”

“Dune: Part Two” opens November 17, 2023.

