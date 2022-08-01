Full breakdown of Trump Bedminster’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout

Full breakdown of Trump Bedminster’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout

by

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Jediah Morgan finished this week at 16 over, 27 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000.

Welcome to golf’s new era.

Stenson won by two shots at 11 under and earned a whopping $4 million. Since turning pro in 1999, Stenson has eclipsed the $4 million mark just twice in his PGA Tour career. Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC ran away with the team title by eight shots at 25 under, earning his teammates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez $750,000 each. The team also won in Portland last month.

Chief among LIV Golf’s selling points is the 54 hole format with team and individual champions, as well as the millions and millions of dollars up for grabs. Check out the full prize money payouts for each player in Bedminster.

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Henrik Stenson

-11

$4,000,000

T2

Matthew Wolff

-9

$1,812,500

T2

Dustin Johnson

-9

$1,812,500

4

Carlos Ortiz

-8

$1,050,000

5

Patrick Reed

-7

$975,000

T6

Paul Casey

-4

$648,000

T6

Sergio Garcia

-4

$648,000

T6

Turk Pettit

-4

$648,000

T6

Lee Westwood

-4

$648,000

T6

Talor Gooch

-4

$648,000

T11

Brooks Koepka

-3

$495,000

T11

Martin Kaymer

-3

$495,000

T13

Branden Grace

-2

$293,333

T13

Ian Poulter

-2

$293,333

T13

Phachara Khongwatmai

-2

$293,333

16

Sam Horsfield

-1

$240,000

T17

Chase Koepka

E

$229,000

T17

Charl Schwartzel

E

$229,000

T19

Matt Jones

1

$200,000

T19

Louis Oosthuizen

1

$200,000

T19

Justin Harding

1

$200,000

22

Travis Smyth

2

$172,000

T23

Shaun Norris

3

$168,000

T23

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

3

$168,000

T23

Peter Uihlein

3

$168,000

T26

Laurie Canter

4

$160,000

T26

James Piot

4

$160,000

T26

Jinichiro Kozuma

4

$160,000

T26

Jason Kokrak

4

$160,000

T26

Charles Howell III

4

$160,000

T31

Hudson Swafford

5

$151,000

T31

Pat Perez

5

$151,000

T31

Bernd Wiesberger

5

$151,000

T31

Bryson DeChambeau

5

$151,000

35

Phil Mickelson

6

$146,000

T36

Sadom Kaewkanjana

7

$141,000

T36

Graeme McDowell

7

$141,000

T36

Ryosuke Kinoshita

7

$141,000

T36

Kevin Na

7

$141,000

T40

Abraham Ancer

8

$135,000

T40

Richard Bland

8

$135,000

T42

David Puig

9

$131,000

T42

Scott Vincent

9

$131,000

T44

Hennie Du Plessis

10

$127,000

T44

Yuki Inamori

10

$127,000

46

Wade Ormsby

11

$124,000

47

Hideto Tanihara

12

$122,000

48

Jediah Morgan

16

$120,000

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek