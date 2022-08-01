Full breakdown of Trump Bedminster’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Jediah Morgan finished this week at 16 over, 27 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000.

Welcome to golf’s new era.

Stenson won by two shots at 11 under and earned a whopping $4 million. Since turning pro in 1999, Stenson has eclipsed the $4 million mark just twice in his PGA Tour career. Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC ran away with the team title by eight shots at 25 under, earning his teammates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez $750,000 each. The team also won in Portland last month.

Chief among LIV Golf’s selling points is the 54 hole format with team and individual champions, as well as the millions and millions of dollars up for grabs. Check out the full prize money payouts for each player in Bedminster.

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Henrik Stenson -11 $4,000,000 T2 Matthew Wolff -9 $1,812,500 T2 Dustin Johnson -9 $1,812,500 4 Carlos Ortiz -8 $1,050,000 5 Patrick Reed -7 $975,000 T6 Paul Casey -4 $648,000 T6 Sergio Garcia -4 $648,000 T6 Turk Pettit -4 $648,000 T6 Lee Westwood -4 $648,000 T6 Talor Gooch -4 $648,000 T11 Brooks Koepka -3 $495,000 T11 Martin Kaymer -3 $495,000 T13 Branden Grace -2 $293,333 T13 Ian Poulter -2 $293,333 T13 Phachara Khongwatmai -2 $293,333 16 Sam Horsfield -1 $240,000 T17 Chase Koepka E $229,000 T17 Charl Schwartzel E $229,000 T19 Matt Jones 1 $200,000 T19 Louis Oosthuizen 1 $200,000 T19 Justin Harding 1 $200,000 22 Travis Smyth 2 $172,000 T23 Shaun Norris 3 $168,000 T23 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 3 $168,000 T23 Peter Uihlein 3 $168,000 T26 Laurie Canter 4 $160,000 T26 James Piot 4 $160,000 T26 Jinichiro Kozuma 4 $160,000 T26 Jason Kokrak 4 $160,000 T26 Charles Howell III 4 $160,000 T31 Hudson Swafford 5 $151,000 T31 Pat Perez 5 $151,000 T31 Bernd Wiesberger 5 $151,000 T31 Bryson DeChambeau 5 $151,000 35 Phil Mickelson 6 $146,000 T36 Sadom Kaewkanjana 7 $141,000 T36 Graeme McDowell 7 $141,000 T36 Ryosuke Kinoshita 7 $141,000 T36 Kevin Na 7 $141,000 T40 Abraham Ancer 8 $135,000 T40 Richard Bland 8 $135,000 T42 David Puig 9 $131,000 T42 Scott Vincent 9 $131,000 T44 Hennie Du Plessis 10 $127,000 T44 Yuki Inamori 10 $127,000 46 Wade Ormsby 11 $124,000 47 Hideto Tanihara 12 $122,000 48 Jediah Morgan 16 $120,000

