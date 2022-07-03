Full breakdown of Portland’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Jediah Morgan finished 21 over and 34 shots behind winner Branden Grace at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event this week, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000.
Welcome to golf’s new era.
Grace won by two shots at 13 under at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club and earned a whopping $4 million, a third of what he made in his entire PGA Tour career ($12,226,197). Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC ran away with the team title by seven shots at 23 under, earning his teammates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez $750,000 each.
Chief among LIV Golf’s selling points is the 54 hole format with team and individual champions, as well as the millions and millions of dollars up for grabs. Check out the full prize money payouts for each player in Portland.
1. Branden Grace, 4,000,000
Branden Grace poses with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
2. Carlos Ortiz, $2,125,000
Carlos Ortiz lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
T-3. Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson, $1,275,000
Dustin Johnson (right) and Patrick Reed in 2020. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
5. Louis Oosthuizen, $975,000
Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
6-48
|
Position
|
Player
|
Score
|
Earnings
|
6
|
Jinichiro Kozuma
|
-6
|
$800,000
|
7
|
Talor Gooch
|
-4
|
$675,000
|
T8
|
Matthew Wolff
|
-3
|
$602,500
|
T8
|
Justin Harding
|
-3
|
$602,500
|
10
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
-2
|
$560,000
|
T11
|
Abraham Ancer
|
-1
|
$374,000
|
T11
|
Yuki Inamori
|
-1
|
$374,000
|
T11
|
Kevin Na
|
-1
|
$374,000
|
T11
|
Sam Horsfield
|
-1
|
$374,000
|
T11
|
Sihwan Kim
|
-1
|
$374,000
|
T16
|
Lee Westwood
|
E
|
$223,600
|
T16
|
Hideto Tanihara
|
E
|
$223,600
|
T16
|
Matt Jones
|
E
|
$223,600
|
T16
|
Martin Kaymer
|
E
|
$223,600
|
T16
|
Brooks Koepka
|
E
|
$223,600
|
21
|
Adrian Otaegui
|
1
|
$180,000
|
22
|
James Piot
|
2
|
$172,000
|
T23
|
Chase Koepka
|
3
|
$168,000
|
T23
|
Ryosuke Kinoshita
|
3
|
$168,000
|
T23
|
Scott Vincent
|
3
|
$168,000
|
26
|
Sergio Garcia
|
4
|
$164,000
|
T27
|
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|
5
|
$161,000
|
T27
|
Richard Bland
|
5
|
$161,000
|
T29
|
Phachara Khongwatmai
|
6
|
$153,000
|
T29
|
Ian Snyman
|
6
|
$153,000
|
T29
|
Hudson Swafford
|
6
|
$153,000
|
T29
|
Travis Smyth
|
6
|
$153,000
|
T29
|
Hennie Du Plessis
|
6
|
$153,000
|
T29
|
Pat Perez
|
6
|
$153,000
|
T35
|
Graeme McDowell
|
7
|
$145,000
|
T35
|
Wade Ormsby
|
7
|
$145,000
|
T37
|
Bernd Wiesberger
|
8
|
$140,000
|
T37
|
Laurie Canter
|
8
|
$140,000
|
T37
|
Charl Schwartzel
|
8
|
$140,000
|
T40
|
Sadom Kaewkanjana
|
10
|
$133,000
|
T40
|
Ian Poulter
|
10
|
$133,000
|
T40
|
Phil Mickelson
|
10
|
$133,000
|
T40
|
Peter Uihlein
|
10
|
$133,000
|
T44
|
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|
11
|
$127,000
|
T44
|
Blake Windred
|
11
|
$127,000
|
46
|
Turk Pettit
|
16
|
$124,000
|
47
|
Shaun Norris
|
17
|
$122,000
|
48
|
Jediah Morgan
|
21
|
$120,000
