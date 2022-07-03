Full breakdown of Portland’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout

Full breakdown of Portland’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout

by

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Jediah Morgan finished 21 over and 34 shots behind winner Branden Grace at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event this week, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000.

Welcome to golf’s new era.

Grace won by two shots at 13 under at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club and earned a whopping $4 million, a third of what he made in his entire PGA Tour career ($12,226,197). Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC ran away with the team title by seven shots at 23 under, earning his teammates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez $750,000 each.

Chief among LIV Golf’s selling points is the 54 hole format with team and individual champions, as well as the millions and millions of dollars up for grabs. Check out the full prize money payouts for each player in Portland.

1. Branden Grace, 4,000,000

LIV Golf Portland

Branden Grace poses with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Carlos Ortiz, $2,125,000

LIV Golf Portland

Carlos Ortiz lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

T-3. Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson, $1,275,000

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed

Dustin Johnson (right) and Patrick Reed in 2020. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Louis Oosthuizen, $975,000

LIV Golf Portland

Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

6-48

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

6

Jinichiro Kozuma

-6

$800,000

7

Talor Gooch

-4

$675,000

T8

Matthew Wolff

-3

$602,500

T8

Justin Harding

-3

$602,500

10

Bryson DeChambeau

-2

$560,000

T11

Abraham Ancer

-1

$374,000

T11

Yuki Inamori

-1

$374,000

T11

Kevin Na

-1

$374,000

T11

Sam Horsfield

-1

$374,000

T11

Sihwan Kim

-1

$374,000

T16

Lee Westwood

E

$223,600

T16

Hideto Tanihara

E

$223,600

T16

Matt Jones

E

$223,600

T16

Martin Kaymer

E

$223,600

T16

Brooks Koepka

E

$223,600

21

Adrian Otaegui

1

$180,000

22

James Piot

2

$172,000

T23

Chase Koepka

3

$168,000

T23

Ryosuke Kinoshita

3

$168,000

T23

Scott Vincent

3

$168,000

26

Sergio Garcia

4

$164,000

T27

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

5

$161,000

T27

Richard Bland

5

$161,000

T29

Phachara Khongwatmai

6

$153,000

T29

Ian Snyman

6

$153,000

T29

Hudson Swafford

6

$153,000

T29

Travis Smyth

6

$153,000

T29

Hennie Du Plessis

6

$153,000

T29

Pat Perez

6

$153,000

T35

Graeme McDowell

7

$145,000

T35

Wade Ormsby

7

$145,000

T37

Bernd Wiesberger

8

$140,000

T37

Laurie Canter

8

$140,000

T37

Charl Schwartzel

8

$140,000

T40

Sadom Kaewkanjana

10

$133,000

T40

Ian Poulter

10

$133,000

T40

Phil Mickelson

10

$133,000

T40

Peter Uihlein

10

$133,000

T44

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

11

$127,000

T44

Blake Windred

11

$127,000

46

Turk Pettit

16

$124,000

47

Shaun Norris

17

$122,000

48

Jediah Morgan

21

$120,000

 

1

