Full breakdown of Portland’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Jediah Morgan finished 21 over and 34 shots behind winner Branden Grace at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event this week, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000.

Welcome to golf’s new era.

Grace won by two shots at 13 under at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club and earned a whopping $4 million, a third of what he made in his entire PGA Tour career ($12,226,197). Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC ran away with the team title by seven shots at 23 under, earning his teammates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez $750,000 each.

Chief among LIV Golf’s selling points is the 54 hole format with team and individual champions, as well as the millions and millions of dollars up for grabs. Check out the full prize money payouts for each player in Portland.

1. Branden Grace, 4,000,000

Branden Grace poses with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

2. Carlos Ortiz, $2,125,000

Carlos Ortiz lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

T-3. Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson, $1,275,000

Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed

Dustin Johnson (right) and Patrick Reed in 2020. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Louis Oosthuizen, $975,000

Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

6-48

Position Player Score Earnings 6 Jinichiro Kozuma -6 $800,000 7 Talor Gooch -4 $675,000 T8 Matthew Wolff -3 $602,500 T8 Justin Harding -3 $602,500 10 Bryson DeChambeau -2 $560,000 T11 Abraham Ancer -1 $374,000 T11 Yuki Inamori -1 $374,000 T11 Kevin Na -1 $374,000 T11 Sam Horsfield -1 $374,000 T11 Sihwan Kim -1 $374,000 T16 Lee Westwood E $223,600 T16 Hideto Tanihara E $223,600 T16 Matt Jones E $223,600 T16 Martin Kaymer E $223,600 T16 Brooks Koepka E $223,600 21 Adrian Otaegui 1 $180,000 22 James Piot 2 $172,000 T23 Chase Koepka 3 $168,000 T23 Ryosuke Kinoshita 3 $168,000 T23 Scott Vincent 3 $168,000 26 Sergio Garcia 4 $164,000 T27 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 5 $161,000 T27 Richard Bland 5 $161,000 T29 Phachara Khongwatmai 6 $153,000 T29 Ian Snyman 6 $153,000 T29 Hudson Swafford 6 $153,000 T29 Travis Smyth 6 $153,000 T29 Hennie Du Plessis 6 $153,000 T29 Pat Perez 6 $153,000 T35 Graeme McDowell 7 $145,000 T35 Wade Ormsby 7 $145,000 T37 Bernd Wiesberger 8 $140,000 T37 Laurie Canter 8 $140,000 T37 Charl Schwartzel 8 $140,000 T40 Sadom Kaewkanjana 10 $133,000 T40 Ian Poulter 10 $133,000 T40 Phil Mickelson 10 $133,000 T40 Peter Uihlein 10 $133,000 T44 Itthipat Buranatanyarat 11 $127,000 T44 Blake Windred 11 $127,000 46 Turk Pettit 16 $124,000 47 Shaun Norris 17 $122,000 48 Jediah Morgan 21 $120,000

