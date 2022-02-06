Full 2022 Pro Bowl roster by position updated with replacements

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is today at 3 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Five Arizona Cardinals players — quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, tackle D.J. Humphries, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker — will participate in the game.

Who all are this year’s Pro Bowlers? The original rosters were announced in December, but there have been injury replacements, retirements and players who cannot participate because they will be in the Super Bowl next week.

Below are all the players who are Pro Bowlers this year, including replacements and those who will not participate but were selected.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Quarterback

(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

NFC

AFC

Running back

(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

NFC

AFC

Wide receiver

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

AFC

Story continues

Tight end

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

AFC

Offensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

T Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks

T Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings

T D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals

G Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

G Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions

G Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers

C Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

C Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers

T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (injured, will not participate)

T Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injured, will not participate)

T Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (injured, will not participate)

G Zach Martin, Dallas Cowboys (injured, will not participate)

G Brandon Scherff, Washington Commanders (injured, will not participate)

C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (injured, will not participate)

AFC

T Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

T Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

T Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

G Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

G Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

C Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

G Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (injured, will not participate)

Defensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

DE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

DT Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders

DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (injured, will not participate)

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (in Super Bowl, will not participate)

DT Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers, (injured, will not participate)

AFC

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colrs

DT Cameron Hayward, Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (in Super Bowl, will not participate)

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (injured, will not participate)

DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (injured, will not participate)

Linebackers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

OLB Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

OLB Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ILB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

ILB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injured, will not participate)

AFC

OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

OLB Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans

ILB Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

ILB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerbacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers

CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (in Super Bowl, will not participate)

AFC

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Safeties

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (injured, will not participate)

AFC

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

Specialists

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFC

K Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

P Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

LS Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons

ST J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

KR/PR Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears

AFC

K Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

LS Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

ST Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

KR/PR Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

1

1