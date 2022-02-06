Full 2022 Pro Bowl roster by position updated with replacements

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is today at 3 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. Five Arizona Cardinals players — quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, tackle D.J. Humphries, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker — will participate in the game.
Who all are this year’s Pro Bowlers? The original rosters were announced in December, but there have been injury replacements, retirements and players who cannot participate because they will be in the Super Bowl next week.
Below are all the players who are Pro Bowlers this year, including replacements and those who will not participate but were selected.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and
Quarterback
(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
NFC
AFC
Running back
(Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
NFC
AFC
Wide receiver
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
AFC
Tight end
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
AFC
Offensive line
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
-
T Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks
-
T Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings
-
T D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals
-
G Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
G Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions
-
G Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers
-
C Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
C Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers
-
T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (injured, will not participate)
-
T Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injured, will not participate)
-
T Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (injured, will not participate)
-
G Zach Martin, Dallas Cowboys (injured, will not participate)
-
G Brandon Scherff, Washington Commanders (injured, will not participate)
-
C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (injured, will not participate)
AFC
-
T Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
-
T Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs
-
T Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
-
G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
-
G Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
-
G Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans
-
C Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
-
C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts
-
G Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (injured, will not participate)
Defensive line
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
-
DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
-
DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
-
DE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
-
DT Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
-
DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
-
DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (injured, will not participate)
-
DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (in Super Bowl, will not participate)
-
DT Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers, (injured, will not participate)
AFC
-
DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
-
DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
-
DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs
-
DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colrs
-
DT Cameron Hayward, Pittsburgh Steelers
-
DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
-
DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (in Super Bowl, will not participate)
-
DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (injured, will not participate)
-
DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (injured, will not participate)
Linebackers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
-
OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
-
OLB Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears
-
OLB Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
ILB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
-
ILB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injured, will not participate)
AFC
-
OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
-
OLB Matthew Judon, New England Patriots
-
OLB Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans
-
ILB Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
-
ILB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerbacks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
-
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
-
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
-
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
-
Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers
-
CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (in Super Bowl, will not participate)
AFC
-
J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
-
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
-
Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
-
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Safeties
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
-
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
-
Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
-
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (injured, will not participate)
AFC
-
Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
-
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
-
Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
Specialists
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFC
-
K Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
-
P Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
-
LS Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
-
ST J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
-
KR/PR Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
AFC
-
K Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
-
P A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
-
LS Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
-
ST Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
-
KR/PR Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
1
1