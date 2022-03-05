Fulbright scholar’s texts from hell

Michael Sampson, an American Fulbright Scholar to Ukraine, best-selling children’s author and a professor of literacy at St. John’s University, was able to escape the war-torn country to Poland. But here he shares harrowing tales from friends who haven’t been so lucky.

It’s five minutes past midnight. I’m at the Ukrainian/Poland border crossing. Lviv is 71 miles to the south. As I’m waiting for a friend and her family to cross the border to safety, I see thousands of refugees crossing into Ukraine. An estimated 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine, with more than 500,000 entering Poland. This cold morning at the border crossing, I can’t help but reflect on how we got to this moment.

I’ll always remember the email from the Institute for International Education, congratulating me on being named a Fulbright Scholar to Ukraine. It was one of the happiest days in my life. Little did I know that my Fulbright experience would be extraordinary, but for the wrong reasons.

In January, as we were launching our spring semester, the State Department started warning U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine. On Jan. 24 we were notified that we were being relocated to Poland and then one month later, on Feb. 24, Russia invaded.

This text from my friend Pavel, still in Ukraine, captures the horror of what the nation is going through:

“We are staying alive surrounded by RU forces. We are 263 km from the capital. Driving is a big risk. We try to survive, some roads are mined and check points with armed Russian men.

Inside our house, It is so loud with constant bombardment and shelling. We are very much scared. When we go out, we have to be careful as some people are secret agents dressed as civilians but act to destroy and take humans lives.

You asked if we are hungry. So far we have something to eat but I am about to go buy some food from locals farmer. I will be very careful.

There are some cases of Russians attacking civilian houses and cars … Each new day comes with escalation of conflict. A few days before In Zaporijye, Russian tanks were hitting the nuclear power plant that is 6 times more powerful than Chernobyl. … In case of any explosions it can cost millions of human lives. The whole world gotta stop it, if not, it will bring more and more civilian and military casualties not only for Ukraine but the whole of Europe. Why in 21st century people should suffer or lose their lives?

We are indoors at night and don’t use any lights inside because of the aviation threat.

If any alarm sounds we go underground to the cellar where we keep our food.

We are with a Christian congregation here in this area. We are supporting each other! Michael, your goodness and love and prayers comfort all of use every day. Plz be in touch. Our family always neutral, not participating in politics, because we put our trust and hope in God. But all this evil makes us under huge stress and frustration … No sleep, can’t eat, threats everywhere.

I hope to see you again someday, my dear friend.”

Kristina, a teacher I had worked with on a literacy project, texts me almost every day from a shelter in Kyiv, sharing her observations and worsening fears:

Monday: “We have a military curfew and we sit in our homes and in shelters at night. My card ran out of money and exchange currency does not work. … We did not realize you need to stock up on products for several weeks. We do not have enough food.”

Tuesday: “There has been an attack on our communication system and we have no working television and very limited internet. The Russians broke a television tower in the city of Kyiv. Russians don’t want us to know what is happening. … This is an information war and Russia is winning.”

Wednesday: “The Russians bombed Bafin Yar, which is the burial place of millions of Jews since the Second World War. It is blasphemy over a Holy Place. In Zhytomry near Kyiv they bombed a maternity hospital. They are without shame.”

Friday: “I’m so scared. Constantly something explodes every minute. We never have a break from bombs and have no peace. A week has passed, and it never lets up. How long can we endure this?”

When at last, I see my friend safely cross the border with her spouse and 6-year-old daughter, they have endured 38 hours in line. After hugs and happy tears, we begin the four-hour drive to Warsaw. I ask, “Why didn’t you leave before the war started?” She shares that her spouse is Ukrainian and did not want to abandon Ukraine. They did not think Russia would actually invade, but when the air raids started, they decided to leave for the sake of their young daughter. It has been “like two days in hell,” with tanks sharing the highway and the explosive sounds of bombs nearby as they drove to safety.

I continue to worry about the children, teachers and friends I left behind. The Russian dictator has stolen the home from Ukrainian children. Those children are now living in subways, terrorized at the sounds of exploding bombs. They’re missing their fathers, who are above ground trying to defend their homes from Putin’s troops and the atrocities of war.

We just received a warning to not go within 20 miles of the border by Fulbright, saying it is not safe. But of course I will continue to go. I have three more parties coming in and I want to get them to safety.

