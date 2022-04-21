Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles.

Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court.

Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers from the Regional Fugitive Task Force trying to apprehend him in Midtown. But the injured cops went back to work after being treated at a local hospital and even helped arrest the 22-year-old suspect at a homeless shelter in Yonkers just after 11 p.m. that day, police said.

Metz is accused of raping twin 4-year-old girls in Goldboro, Pa., on March 30, according to court documents.

Working off a tip, the task force first confronted Metz 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Antonio Olivieri Drop-In Center, a shelter on W. 30th St. near Eighth Ave.

Metz, already on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, refused to go quietly, fighting off police, punching the two officers in the head and biting one’s arm before running off, police said.

The injured officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated and released before resuming the hunt for the suspect.

Metz was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.