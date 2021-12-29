The Hamden Journal

FuelCell Energy Dumps on Earnings. Here’s the One Trade Bulls Have Left

Shares of FuelCell Energy  (FCEL) – Get FuelCell Energy, Inc. Report are not trading well on the day, down more than 13% so far on Wednesday.

The plunge comes as the company reports a disappointing fourth-quarter result. It’s not unlike what we saw in June with this stock. 

FuelCell reported a loss of 7 cents a share when analysts were looking for a loss of just 3 cents a share.

Worse, revenue of $13.94 million declined 18% year over year and missed analysts’ expectations that called for year-over-year growth to $21.55 million in sales.

