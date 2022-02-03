FuboTV Taps Wall Street Analyst John Janedis As CFO – The Hamden Journal

FuboTV named longtime financial analyst John Janedis its new CFO, as Wall Street talent continues to decamp for industry roles.

Last week, Walt Disney tapped Alexia Quadrani, a veteran Wall Street media analyst most recently with J.P. Morgan, to lead its investor relations efforts.

Janedis will be based at FuboTV’s NYC headquarters reporting to CEO David Gandler. He replaces Simone Nardi whose departure was previously announced. He’ll lead all financial operations and strategy for the sports-centric streamer, with an emphasis on defining the company’s future financial roadmap.

He was senior equity research analyst at Wolfe Research, focused on media, cable and telecom, held the same role at Jefferies from 2014-2018, and had leadership positions in equity research at UBS Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Banc of America Securities and Morgan Stanley.

From 2018-2020, Janedis was treasurer and headed investor relations at broadcaster Tegna.

This year “will be a pivotal and exciting time for fuboTV as we aim to continue to grab market share from pay television, and develop and enhance our advertising and wagering products to drive strong unit economics,” said Gandler.

“We are focused on transforming the live TV streaming space with the integration of interactive products, including Fubo Sportsbook, to enhance the live TV streaming experience and engage sports fans. John is a seasoned financial leader in the media space who will be a critical partner as we craft fubo’s strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond,” he added.