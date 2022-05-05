FuboTV shares fall on wider Q1 loss

FuboTV Inc. shares

FUBO,

-9.85%

fell 6.3% to $3.86 after hours Thursday after the company widened its loss and logged revenue slightly below expectations in the first quarter.

The streaming company widened its loss to $140.8 million, or a loss of 89 cents a share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $70.2 million, or a loss of 59 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted losses were 69 cents a share, above analysts’ expectations of 50 cents a share.