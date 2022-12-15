FuboTV Blames Outage During France-Morocco World Cup Match On “Criminal Cyber Attack” – The Hamden Journal

Streaming bundle provider FuboTV said a widespread outage during Wednesday’s France-Morocco World Cup soccer match was caused by a “criminal cyber attack.”

Service was fully restored by Wednesday evening, the company said, and law enforcement authorities were contacted along with a private security firm. Fubo expressed regret over the episode and said in a statement it is focused on “ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers.”

The company’s investigation is “at an early stage,” the statement noted, “but we are committed to transparency regarding this incident.”

Founded in 2015 with an emphasis on sports, Fubo has evolved over the years into a broader TV bundle competing with the likes of YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and other internet-delivered services. As of September 30, it had more than 1.2 million subscribers. After going public in 2019, the company went on to ride a wave of pandemic enthusiasm, with its share price approaching $50 by early 2021. But the stock has fallen back to earth this year, cratering from $16 in January to barely $2. News of the cyber attack sent shares down another 4% in early trading today.

“The entire FuboTV team is absolutely dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience while protecting customer data,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the trust our customers have in us and the opportunity to serve them everyday. Although no company can ever be immune from the risk of cyber attacks, we assure you that we are working diligently with our outside cybersecurity experts to take all appropriate steps to remediate this incident and to prevent any similar incident from recurring in the future.”