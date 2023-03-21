Fubo Teams With Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort For Ad Campaign Touting Rebrand; Companies Also Set Programming And Distribution Deal – The Hamden Journal

FuboTV is removing the “TV” from its name, touting the rebrand with a national ad campaign created by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort. The ads are co-productions that are part of a larger partnership between the companies.

The promo push stresses Fubo’s sports DNA, mobilizing former NBA great (and Uncut Gems star) Kevin Garnett as well as ex-NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez as spokesmen. All three new spots use the tagline, “If sports fans built a streaming service” and are beginning to roll out during the World Baseball Classic and ahead of next week’s start of the Major League Baseball season. (Watch one spot with Garnett above.)

The campaign spots are described as co-productions with Maximum Effort, part of a multi-year partnership between the companies. The deal includes the launch of the Maximum Effort Channel, a linear network on Fubo, as part of an exclusive first-look for unscripted TV series and a blind scripted deal.

Fubo ended 2022 with 1.445 million subscribers, and added 251,000 new customers in the fourth quarter, more than peers like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV. Unlike other companies in the internet-delivered pay-TV sector, it has managed to retain a number of regional sports networks and other sports offerings along with general entertainment. Fubo launched in 2015 as a sports-centric provider before branching out into other areas of programming.

“While cable fights cord-cutters and streaming services fight the cash content war, Fubo is building an experience and suite of services that can win,” Reynolds said in a press release.

David Gandler, Fubo’s co-founder and CEO, Fubo, said customers had already “affectionately shortened our name to Fubo and we feel that name represents the premium media brand we are today.”