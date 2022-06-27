FTX exploring a deal to buy Robinhood: Bloomberg report

The cryptocurrency exchange FTX is reportedly considering a deal to acquire digital trading platform Robinhood (HOOD), Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the deal.

Robinhood has not yet received a formal notice from FTX of any such takeover, the report said, while adding that FTX could ultimately choose not to pursue a purchase.

The report of a potential acquisition by FTX comes just over a month after Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of FTX, disclosed he had amassed a 7.6% stake in Robinhood.

Robinhood shares soared more than 21% at session highs following the report, triggering at least one trading halt for volatility in the stock.

Shares of Robinhood had tumbled by more than 55% for the year-to-date through Friday’s close.

Bloomberg’s report comes just hours after analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Robinhood to Neutral from Sell. Goldman put a $9.50 price target on shares while saying “we now see a more balanced risk-reward” for Robinhood.

This post is breaking. Check back for updates.

This Dec. 17, 2020 photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

