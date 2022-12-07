FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off.

The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. 

By November, it was bankrupt.

While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying itself with high-profile celebrities, including NFL great Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and Hollywood’s Larry David. 