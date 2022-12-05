FTX collapse hits Winklevoss twins with $900M of their customers’ money frozen

Add the Winklevoss twins to the growing list of crypto evangelists feeling the heat following the multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Cameron Winklevoss said Monday that Gemini, the crypto exchange he co-founded with his brother Tyler in 2014, has hired lawyers and formed a creditors committee to recoup funds following a report that $900 million of its customers’ money was frozen after crypto broker Genesis halted withdrawals last month due to liquidity issues.