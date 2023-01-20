FTX Collapse Claims Big Victim: Genesis Goes Bankrupt

Another renowned crypto firm is down. 

The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire continues to wreak havoc on the cryptocurrency industry. 

Crypto lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC filed for bankruptcy on January 19, victim of its business dealings with the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. 

FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, a hedge fund and trading platform, were the flagships of Bankman-Fried’s empire, which collapsed overnight on November 11 after being unable to meet massive withdrawals of funds from their panicked clients.