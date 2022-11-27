FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Remains a Crypto Follower

FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Remains a Crypto Follower

by

The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space.

The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.

Confidence in the industry is at an all-time low. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire.