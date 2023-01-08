FTX Collapse: Barry Silbert's Crypto Empire Is In the Crosshairs of Regulators

FTX Collapse: Barry Silbert’s Crypto Empire Is In the Crosshairs of Regulators

by

The bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire continues to cause waves in the crypto space. 

The various firms continue to monitor each other to find out who will be the next collateral victims of this disaster after the lender BlockFi went down.

All eyes have been on lender Genesis, a subsidiary of crypto juggernaut Digital Currency Group, aka DCG. Last November, the brokerage stopped customers from making withdrawals and issuing new loans as a result of the bankruptcy of FTX. The division that has halted the withdrawals is Genesis Global Capital, which works with institutional clients and had $2.8 billion in total active loans as of the end of the third quarter.