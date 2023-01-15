FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Takes On a Powerful Law Firm

Sam Bankman-Fried faces a series of criminal and civil charges, including alleged fraud.

The trial of the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, a hedge fund and trading platform, is scheduled for October. 

Bankman-Fried was released on bail on Dec. 21 after being extradited from the Bahamas where he lived and where FTX’s headquarters were based. 

The former trader pleaded not guilty on Jan. 3 during a hearing in New York. 