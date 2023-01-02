Sam Bankman-Fried Gets Out on $250 Million Bail

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May Plead Not Guilty

Sam Bankman-Fried will start 2023 as he ended 2022: in court. 

The fallen former king of crypto is at the heart of one of the biggest scandals the young blockchain-powered financial services industry has ever seen.

The regulators filed a series of criminal and civil charges against Bankman-Fried, whom they accuse of alleged fraud, on December 13.

Justice Department prosecutors filed eight criminal counts against the former trader. Four of the charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers and lenders and wire fraud, indicate that the alleged acts began as early as 2019. This is the year FTX was founded.