FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

by

Since the fall of his crypto empire on November 11, almost everything has been said about Sam Bankman-Fried.

His crypto bros called him “criminal.” They accused him of lying to the clients and investors of his companies FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also operates as a trading platform.

“They lied. FTX lied. I think Sam lied to his employees, his users, his shareholders, regulators all around the world and all the users,” Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, said during a Twitter event on November 14. “So yes, he should take most of the blame.”