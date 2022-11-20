FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried and His Ties to Democrats

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried and His Ties to Democrats

by

Former cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried sought to court the favor of Democrats during the 2022 midterm election cycle by making massive donations.

His political action committee gave over $23 million to the Democratic Party while the 30-year old founder of the now-insolvent crypto brokerage FTX gave $13 million personally to both the Democrats and Republicans.

Even Ryan Salame, who served as co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets, and worked alongside Bankman-Fried, donated nearly $24 million to the Republican Party and over $12 million from his PAC.