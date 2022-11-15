FTX Collapse About to Claim First Huge Victim: BlockFi

by

The first big victim of the unexpected collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has now emerged. 

It’s cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which was bailed out last summer by FTX and its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The platform is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The firm is planning to lay off some of its workers, the newspaper said, citing anonymous sources.

BlockFi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A bankruptcy filing from the crypto lender would not be much of a surprise. The firm had already begun to prepare its customers for this eventuality on November 14, by suspending cash withdrawals and warning that it would no longer accept deposits.