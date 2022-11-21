Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

FTX Collapse: 50 Creditors Seeking $3 Billion

by

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX said its top 50 creditors are seeking $3 billion in claims.

The insolvent company released the amount of the claims of each of the top creditors, but did not name them or disclose any information about their headquarters, according to a Nov. 19 filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The exchange founded by former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried owes about $1.45 billion to its top 10 creditors.

The bankruptcy attorneys from Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said they included customer information that was “able to be viewed but is not otherwise accessible at this time.”