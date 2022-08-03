FTNT Stock Falls On Weaker-Than-Expected Revenue Outlook For Fortinet Stock

Fortinet on Wednesday reported June-quarter earnings, revenue and billings that topped analyst estimates amid supply chain issues. But FTNT stock tumbled as revenue guidance came in below expectations.







Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Fortinet (FTNT) reported second-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday. Fortinet stock tumbled 11.5% to 55.65 in extended trading on the stock market today.

Fortinet earnings on an adjusted basis came in at 24 cents per share, up 26% from a year earlier. Also, revenue for FTNT stock climbed 29% to $1.03 billion.

Analysts expected Fortinet earnings of 22 cents a share on sales of $1.027 billion for the period ended June 30.

The cybersecurity firm said billings, a sales growth metric, rose 36% to $1.30 billion compared with analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

FTNT Stock: Revenue Outlook Disappoints

For the current quarter ending in September, the company forecasts earnings of 27 cents at the midpoint of guidance. Fortinet said it expects revenue of $1.12 billion. Analysts had projected earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

At an investor day for FTNT stock on May 10, Fortinet unveiled 2025 financial targets that call for billings of $10 billion and revenue of $8 billion, implying a three-year average growth rate of 22% for both metrics.

Meanwhile, FTNT stock has retreated 16% in 2022.

Also, Fortinet stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of 83 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

The company competes in the firewall network security market against Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) and others. Firewalls block online intrusions and monitor web-based apps.

