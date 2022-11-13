FSU women’s hoops improves to 3-0

Via FSU sports information:

The Florida State women’s basketball team remained undefeated after taking down the Georgia State Panthers 75-70 on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Guards Ta’Niya Latson and Taylor O’Brien led the Noles’ scoring attack with 19 points apiece for FSU (3-0). O’Brien added five steals while redshirt senior Erin Howard added three steals to go along with 11 points.

The Seminoles used a key 28-14 advantage in the third quarter to help put the game away, although not without a fight from Georgia State. The Panthers cut their deficit to five points with 54 seconds left, but on the next possession a steal by Latson with 15 seconds left essentially ended the game at its 75-70 final score.

Florida State jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter as Latson put up seven points and Howard knocked down two three-pointers. The next frame saw both teams going back and forth, with six ties occurring and the lead changing hands twice. The Seminoles managed to head into the half with a 38-36 advantage.

The Noles came out with a vengeance to start the third quarter, going on a 22-5 run to give themselves a commanding 19-point lead. Georgia State wouldn’t go away though, getting the Seminoles’ lead down to seven after a 9-0 run two minutes into the fourth before Latson’s eventual clutch steal.

The Seminoles did some strong work on the offensive glass, grabbing 19 to Georgia State’s 13 despite being out-rebounded for the game. FSU was able to get 17 fast-break points and came up with 15 steals, out-scoring the Panthers 26-14 in points off turnovers.

Mikyla Tolivert led the way for Georgia State (1-2) with 16 points and five assists.