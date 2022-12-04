FSU to face Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State finally has a bowl destination and opponent: The Seminoles will face Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The FSU-Oklahoma matchup was first announced by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network and confirmed by the Osceola. It has not been officially announced.

FSU (9-3) won its last five games of the regular season. Oklahoma (6-6) struggled in its first season under new coach Brent Venables.

Ticket information is to come. More information can be found on the Cheez-It Bowl’s site.

FSU will play in Orlando to finish the 2022 season and to open the 2023 season. The Seminoles are set to face LSU on Sept. 3, 2023.

This is the eighth matchup in the series between FSU and Oklahoma. The teams last played a home and home in 2010 and ’11. FSU won the first meeting in 1965 but has lost the subsequent seven games.

FSU is playing in Orlando for the first time since a Sept. 2016 win over Ole Miss.