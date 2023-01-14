FSU struggles to defend the 3 again in loss to No. 13 Virginia

Florida State couldn’t defend the perimeter again. Virginia made the Seminoles play for it.

Armaan Franklin scored 20 points and Ben Vander Plas added 15 points and seven rebounds as No. 13 Virginia controlled from the opening minutes and defeated Florida State 67-58 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers made 11 of 22 (50 percent) of its 3-pointers, the fifth time in 16 games that they have connected on 10 or more shots from beyond the arc. Florida State has struggled with its perimeter defense, giving up 14 3-pointers in a loss at Wake on Wednesday.

Matthew Cleveland recorded a double-double for the seventh straight game, a feat no Seminole has done since Reggie Royals in the 1971-72 season. He had a basket in the final minute to give him 10 points and 10 rebounds for Florida State (5-13, 3-4 ACC).

Freshman forward Cameron Corhen added 15 points for the Seminoles.

Caleb Mills scored 14 points but on 4-of-13 shooting.

Vander Plas shot 6 of 10 from the floor and pulled down seven rebounds for Virginia (13-3, 5-2), which won its third straight game.