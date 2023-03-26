FSU softball takes weather-shortened game, wins series at Duke

Via FSU sports information:

The weather could not stop the seventh-ranked Florida State softball team (26-7, 5-1) as they took down No. 15 Duke 7-3 to secure the series win Sunday afternoon at the Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The game was called in the top of the sixth inning due to travel restrictions with the Seminoles.

After first pitch was pushed back by an hour, Kalei Harding ripped an RBI single into left center field to bring home Devyn Flaherty to open up the scoring. Hallie Wacaser drew a walk and an error by Duke loaded the bases for the Noles. Michaela Edenfield was hit by a pitch, and Katie Dack drew a walk to bring across two runs for the Noles to give them a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

Kaley Mudge led off the second inning with a single, and Wacaser hit one through the left side to bring Mudge home to extend the lead to 4-0. The game then entered a delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes due to rain.

After the delay, the Seminoles added two more runs in the bottom of the third when Josie Muffley had her third triple of the season to bring home Dack and Mack Leonard after they both singled.

The Blue Devils (26-7, 8-4) responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to three, but Kathryn Sandercock prevented any further damage. Sandercock then retired the Blue Devils in order in the bottom of the fifth. Harding added one more run for the Seminoles in the top of the sixth with her sixth home run of the season. The game was called one batter later due to an agreed drop-dead time of 5:30 p.m. due to travel concerns.

Both Harding and Muffley had multi-hit and multi-RBI to lead the Noles. Sandercock had another quality outing pitching a complete game and allowing just one earned run on three hits while striking out four.