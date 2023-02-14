FSU softball sweeps FAMU to improve to 6-1

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-02-14 20:51:03 -0600’) }}
The Florida State softball team swept Florida A&M on Tuesday, taking an 8-0 victory in five innings and then a 9-1 win in six innings. The Seminoles improved to 6-1 and now are set for the Clearwater Invitational, which begins on Thursday.
Game 1: FSU 8, FAMU 0
Michaela Edenfield had a three-run home run in the first inning as the Seminoles jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning.
Katie Dack added a pair of RBI singles, in the third and fourth innings. The Seminoles had 11 hits.
Ali DuBois (1-1) pitched three shutout innings, allowing just a hit.
Game 2: FSU 9, FAMU 1
Kalei Harding had a two-run triple as part of a five-run third inning for the Seminoles. Autumn Belviy added a two-run double in the fifth inning.
Mack Leonard started and pitched two hitless innings. Allison Royalty (2-0) pitched three innings, allowing just an unearned run. Royalty had six strikeouts.