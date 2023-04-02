FSU softball completes sweep of Ga. Tech

FSU sports information

The No. 7 Florida State softball team took the final game of the series to sweep the weekend against Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles (29-7, 8-1 ACC) picked up their second straight run-rule victory over the Yellow Jackets as they cruised to a 9-1 win in six innings. The Noles improved to 23-1 at JoAnne Graf field this season and have now won 26 straight games against the Yellow Jackets dating to 2012.

The Yellow Jackets (17-18, 2-10) threatened right away in the top of the first and loaded the bases with just one out. Mack Leonard fielded a groundball at first and threw home to get the lead runner. Josie Muffley then made a beautiful back handed play at shortstop and was able to throw the batter out at first to end the threat.

The Seminoles made the Yellow Jackets pay as Kaley Mudge drew a leadoff walk, and Devyn Flaherty singled to put runners on first and second. Both Flaherty and Mudge stole a base to put runners on second and third for Leonard with two outs. Leonard hit her third double of the weekend to score Flaherty and Mudge to give the Seminoles an early 2-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets scored one run in the second off a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to one, but the Noles closed the momentum as Hallie Wacaser drew a leadoff walk, and Katie Dack hit her team-leading ninth home run of the season to extend the lead to 4-1. Mudge continued the inning by drawing her second walk of the game, and after she moved to second on a groundball, she was caught in a pickle after trying to steal third, but a throwing error sent the ball into the outfield and allowed Mudge to score.

After a scoreless third inning, Mudge continued her successful weekend with a rocket over the right-field fence for her third home run of the season. Flaherty continued the inning with her second single of the afternoon, and Leonard continued her scorching hot weekend at the plate with her second home run of the weekend and her fourth RBI of the game to extend the lead to 8-1.

FSU added the game-ending run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Krystina Hartley singled and an error allowed Flaherty to score to end the game.

The Seminoles used four pitchers as Allison Royalty, Emma Wilson, Kathryn Sandercock and Makenna Reid combined to allow just two hits to the Yellow Jackets. Sandercock (12-3) was credited with the win.

Leonard led the way at the plate, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs. In three games against the Yellow Jackets, Leonard hit .875 with two home runs and five RBIs.