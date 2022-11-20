FSU soccer advances to Elite Eight

Via FSU sports information:

The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (16-2-3) defeated fourth-seeded Pittsburgh 3-0 to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the 17th time in program history. This is the fifth straight season that the Seminoles have advanced to the Elite 8.

Florida State took a quick lead in the second minute after Onyi Echegini, Jody Brown and Beata Olsson connected on a goal just one minute and 17 seconds into the game. Echegini fired a perfect deep pass to a streaking Brown who was one-on-one with the Pittsburgh goalkeeper. The keeper knocked the ball away from Brown but Olsson was right there to strike it into the back of the net for her sixth goal of the season. It was FSU’s fifth goal scored in the first two minutes of a game.

The Seminoles started out the second half almost exactly the same way they did the first half. FSU scored one minutes and 18 seconds into the second half. Pitt (14-4-3) attempted to clear the ball from their 18-yard box but the ball landed right at LeiLanni Nesbeth’s feet. From just over 20 yards out, Nesbeth launched a rocket into the right corner of the net.

The lead expanded to three in the 57th minute. Echegini made another fantastic deep pass to Brown who made a few Pitt defenders miss before scoring her eighth goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Florida State will play Saturday against either Arkansas or Memphis.