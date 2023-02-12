FSU shuts out Longwood to wrap up weekend

Via FSU sports information:

The Florida State softball team (4-1) used an impressive pitching performance and some timely hitting to take down Longwood 5-0 Sunday afternoon in the final game of the JoAnne Graf Classic.

Mack Leonard, Allison Royalty and Makenna Reid gave up just one hit to the Lancers and combined to throw a complete-game shutout. Leonard got the start and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one hit while striking out two batters.

Royalty tossed 3.1 hitless innings while striking out 5 batters and was credited with the win. Reid came on in the final inning and struck out all three batters she faced.

The Seminoles came alive in the fourth inning, pushing four runs across the plate. Leonard led off the inning with a double and, after Autumn Belviy came in to pinch run, Kalei Harding put the ball in play and an error by the Lancers allowed Belviy to score. Michaela Edenfield singled to right field to drive in another run, and Devyn Flaherty raced for a triple to extend the lead to three. Katie Dack recorded a sacrifice fly to push the fourth and final run of the inning across the plate.

FSU added one more run in the fifth inning off another Lancers’ error off a single from Belviy.

Flaherty led the way for the Seminoles, going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Edenfield and Dack each added an RBI.