FSU safety Jammie Robinson announces he’s entering the NFL Draft

Robinson announced he had a surprise coming at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. As it turned out, that announcement came just after midnight and was that he’s leaving the Seminoles after two seasons — and four in college football — to embark on his professional career.

Robinson, who transferred to FSU from South Carolina ahead of the 2021 season, earned first-team All-ACC honors in each of his two seasons with the program. He’s the first FSU defensive player to earn consecutive first-team All-ACC honors since Jalen Ramsey in 2014-15.

The Cordele, Ga. native led the Seminoles in tackles each of the last two seasons. He had 84 tackles in his debut season and then amassed 99 tackles this season. He also had five interceptions, 12 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, five quarterback hurries. two forced fumbles and one sack over his time in Tallahassee.

With Robinson leaving, a larger role will fall to safeties Shyheim Brown and Akeem Dent next season.

Robinson is the first FSU player to declare early for the NFL this year after a number of potential draft prospects announced they are returning next season. He may not be the last, however, as defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, defensive end Jared Verse and wide receiver Johnny Wilson all have decisions to make over the next few weeks.