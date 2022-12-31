FSU puts up fight but No. 17 Duke too much in win

Florida State battled throughout against a deeper, more talented team on the road. But the No. 17 Blue Devils were too efficient from the floor and superior on the glass.

Matthew Cleveland scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds but Duke shot 50 percent from the floor and won the rebounding edge in an 86-65 win over the Seminoles on Saturday afternoon.

Cleveland shot 10 of 10 from the free-throw line but was only 4 of 14 from the floor, although he is first Seminole to have a double-double in four straight games since Douglas Edwards in the 1992-93 season.

FSU (4-11, 2-2 ACC) was shorthanded and often overwhelmed by Duke’s talent and ability to hit the glass. Freshman forward Cameron Corhen was also limited to 22 minutes due to early foul trouble. He finished with four points and three rebounds.

But the Seminoles fought throughout and trailed by 11, 64-53, with 8:54 left before Duke began to pull away.

The Seminoles were also undone by 13 turnovers.

Caleb Mills scored 18 points on 5 of 10 shooting and added four steals. Darin Green Jr. scored 16 points on 7 of 15 shooting (although he was just 2 of 8 from beyond the arc).

Center Naheem McLeod played 12 minutes, scoring three points and pulling down two rebounds. McLeod did not play in FSU’s previous game, a home win over Notre Dame, due to a minor injury.

Ryan Young came off the bench to score 20 points and pull down 12 rebounds. He didn’t miss: 7 of 7 from the floor and 6 of 6 from the line.

Duke (10-3, 1-1) had 10 offensive rebounds and won the rebounding edge 32-24. The Blue Devils also had 46 bench points, with Young and Dariq Whitehead (16 points) leading the way.