FSU prepares for Super Regional-type road trip to TCU

Florida State opened the season against a pair of quality mid-majors in James Madison and Jacksonville. Now the fun begins.

The Seminoles (4-0) travel to play at No. 8 TCU (3-1) in a three-game series that begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“This is a challenge — this is a Super Regional,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “They run. They’re talented. They have two Team USA relievers. This is a handful. It’s a great atmosphere.”

FSU got a taste of playing on the road on Tuesday, falling behind early 2-0 before pulling away and taking an 11-2 win at Jacksonville University. But there’s a difference between a drive to Jacksonville and playing the Dolphins in front of a stadium full of FSU fans and one in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of thousands of TCU fans.

“The first true trip,” Jarrett said. “Tuesday is a midweek trip. This is really a trip. And you get to evaluate and assess what you see out of your opponent, three games in a row on the road. You have to deal with a crowd that is not for you. They’re against you. And it’s different. …

“So taking the things you do and not changing and not wavering and walking off the airplane, off the bus, into foreign territory and functioning like you function at home is something you have to do if you’re going to be a nationally prominent organization. And we have to do that. This is as good a challenge as anybody will face this weekend on the road.”

Jarrett is weighing how much to push the players. Wednesday’s practice was lighter, following the drive to Jacksonville and back. He also opted not to hold a practice later Thursday night at TCU. He knows a number of the Seminoles’ high school players are making the adjustment from seven-inning to nine-inning games as well as a longer road trip and the added emotions of a road setting at TCU.

“Those young kids are very important,” Jarrett said. “They’re obviously talented. And we just need to keep nurturing them and bringing them along, knowing they’re going to do some things that are exceptional. And they’re going to also go through some things that the young guys go through and that will be the first time they experienced it. And it’s going to be the first time they experienced it with the nation watching them.”

Just four games into the season, the Horned Frogs are already well-tested after playing three SEC teams at a neutral-site tournament in Arlington, Texas. TCU knocked off top-10 opponents Vanderbilt and Arkansas before falling to Missouri in 10 innings.

The Horned Frogs scored a combined 37 runs over the weekend and have a .478 on-base percentage. TCU also leaned on the bullpen in all three games. Right-handed reliever Kole Klecker allowed just an earned run in 4.1 innings and struck out six (while not allowing a walk) as the Horned Frogs defeated Arkansas 18-6.

Shortstop Jordan Carrion leads FSU with a .625 batting average and leads the ACC with 10 RBI. He has four doubles in four games. Cam Smith has two home runs and two doubles. The Seminoles have scored 45 runs and have a .471 on-base percentage.

FSU’s 2023 baseball stats

TCU’s 2023 baseball stats