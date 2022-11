Darin Green Jr. scored 17 points against his former team and Cam Corhen had 12 points, but FSU was badly outrebounded 52-22 and UCF took a 68-54 win on Friday night. UCF had 24 offensive rebounds that led to 22 second-chance points. FSU (0-2) also lost its only true center, Naheem McLeod, to what appeared to a foot injury in the first half.