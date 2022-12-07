FSU offers transfer WR Rara Thomas from Miss. State

FSU offered one of the most highly sought-after wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday night. Rara Thomas, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, is a transfer from Mississippi State. Thomas announced via Twitter that he had received an offer from the Seminoles’ coaching staff.

Thomas led the Bulldogs with 626 receiving yards in the 2022 regular season and was third on the team with 44 receptions, seven of which were touchdowns. As a freshman in 2021, Thomas caught 18 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eufaula (Ala.) High School product has received a ton of offers since he entered the portal and will have two years of eligibility, not including a redshirt year (which he could still utilize). The latest offers for Thomas in addition to FSU are Georgia, Memphis, Indiana, West Virginia, Missouri, Utah, Ole Miss, UCF and Auburn.

Thomas was rated as a three-star recruit and the 30th-best overall prospect from the state of Alabama for the 2021 recruiting class.